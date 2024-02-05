GovCon Index Continued Growth Trend Last Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index continued to grow with an 0.11% increase that lifted the average to $154.69. The previous week, GovCon Index went up by 0.07%.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 key government contractors in real time. This information provides users with a glimpse into the performance of each company and broader industry trends, empowering them to assess the financial state of the GovCon market.

CGI led last week’s growth trend with an uptick of 1.22%. The enterprise was followed by HII, which rose by 0.99%. Palantir Technologies (+0.86%) took third place, and the fourth and fifth spots were held by Tetra Tech (+0.62%) and Boeing (+0.41%).

GovCon Index experienced the highest overall growth on Thursday, when it grew by almost 1% after a slump on Tuesday and Wednesday.