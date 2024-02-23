Gen. Stephen Whiting Emphasizes Increased But Responsible Space Dominance in New SPACECOM Strategic Vision

The U.S. Space Command unveiled a new strategic vision toward its goal of expanding domain leadership and combat readiness by the year 2027.

U.S. Space Commander Gen. Stephen Whiting on Tuesday introduced the document, which lists four priority objectives to achieve the service branch’s vision.

Apart from maintaining space superiority and battlefield preparedness by 2027, SPACECOM intends to fortify its alliances while continuing to abide by the ethical rules of space exploration. The vision also stresses “laser focus” attention to complying with Title 10 of the United States Code for the armed forces.

“At end state, USSPACECOM conducts dynamic, partnered, and integrated space operations and transregional missile defense support to enable Joint Force lethality and effectiveness while protecting it from space-enabled attack, extending our advantage over competitors, and successfully operating in the face of the threats arrayed against us through all levels of conflict to deter aggression and defeat adversaries,” Whiting wrote. “Our unwavering commitment to the citizens of the United States and our Allies remains, ‘there will never be a day without space,” the 2024 Wash100 winner added.

