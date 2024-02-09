First Report on NOAA Digital Twin Technology Assessment Effort Out Now

The first of three reports on digital twin technologies commissioned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service has been published.

The reports were commissioned in 2022 via broad agency announcements under the Joint Venture Partnerships program, which aims to determine the maturity of Earth observation digital twin technology and the possibility of making it part of NOAA systems and operations, NESDIS said Thursday.

The reports encompass studies and demonstrations of twin technology and recommendations regarding their potential implementation at NOAA. The first report, authored by engineering, analysis and research services provider Science and Technology Corporation, features a prototype digital twin capability meant to provide insights into costs and benefits and technological requirements.

The other two reports are being prepared by Orion Space Solutions and Lockheed Martin. They are expected to be released this fall.