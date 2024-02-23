Final GSA Rule Updates Requirements for Use of Federal Supply Schedule Contracts by Non-Federal Entities

The General Services Administration has released a final rule to update and better explain the requirements regarding the use of Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contracts by state and local government agencies and other eligible non-federal entities.

Under FSS, also referred to as the GSA Schedule and Multiple Award Schedule, qualifying government agencies can gain access and procure commercial products and services, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

According to GSA, the changes outlined in the rule could improve the FSS program by removing antiquated and redundant information, clarifying the authorities providing use of FSS contracts by non-federal organizations and listing some of the programs established for the purpose of implementing certain authorities.

The final rule, which was issued as an amendment to the GSA Acquisition Regulation, is set to take effect on March 25.