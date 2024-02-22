FCC to Vote in March on Proposed Framework to Address Wireless Coverage Gaps; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission will hold an open meeting on March 14 to vote on a proposed regulatory framework that seeks to promote collaboration between wireless providers and satellite operators and provide satellite connectivity to smartphone users in remote and underserved areas.

FCC said Wednesday the proposed framework intends to deliver supplemental coverage from space to address wireless coverage gaps.

“By taking advantage of satellite connectivity, we can enhance our smartphones and get rid of ‘dead zones,’” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The framework would authorize satellite operators to manage space stations on a licensed radio frequency spectrum allocated to terrestrial service providers and on an interim basis, establish a requirement that calls for terrestrial providers to use an emergency call center or location-based routing to route SCS 911 calls to a Public Safety Answering Point.

“This groundbreaking framework will ensure continued U.S. leadership and establish a clear and predictable regulatory approach to these partnerships in support of innovation and competition,” Rosenworcel stated.

In March 2023, the commission first proposed a licensing rule to authorize space-based connectivity in mobile devices.