FCC Proposes In-Space Servicing, Assembly & Manufacturing Licensing Framework; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a framework for licensing activities related to in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing — or ISAM — operations as part of its Space Innovation Agenda.

FCC introduced the framework by issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking on Friday.

According to the commission, ISAM activities have the potential to advance space exploration and communications and support national security.

In August 2022, the commission opened a proceeding on licensing requirements related to ISAM activities.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said ISAM capabilities could help broaden connectivity, protect national security, address climate change and support human life on the lunar surface.

“That is why today we are proposing a new framework to license ISAM space stations and ensure they have access to the communications necessary for their effective use,” Rosenworcel remarked. “We have developed common sense, flexible rules that provide ISAM operators a clear path forward for their applications for novel use cases so they can develop new services in our skies.”