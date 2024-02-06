DTRA Posts Plan for Follow-On Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency plans to launch a competition for the fourth iteration of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract.

Through CTRIC IV, DTRA intends to facilitate the procurement and delivery of a range of products and services designed to provide chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat reduction capabilities in collaboration with partner countries, according to a special notice published Friday on SAM.gov.

Per the draft solicitation, the agency expects the contract vehicle to help prevent the proliferation of materials related to weapons of mass destruction and chemical, biological and nuclear weapons and facilitate the elimination, storage and safe transportation of nuclear weapons.

The procurement vehicle will serve as a follow-on to the multiple-award CTRIC III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

In June 2018, DTRA awarded six companies spots on the CTRIC III contract to help counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Questions and other comments on the draft solicitation are due Feb. 23.