DSA Appoints 3 Execs to New Roles

Data Systems Analysts has elevated three leaders to new positions.

These internal promotions were granted to Amy Fares , Mike Emerle and John Somplasky , DSA told ExecutiveGov on Wednesday.

“The contributions of these individuals have made a significant impact to innovation and growth of the company. Their commitment to DSA’s success is a reflection of their strong leadership,” said DSA Chairman and CEO Fran Pierce .

Fares previously served as a program director at the company, a role in which she oversaw several contracts and task orders surrounding cybersecurity, network engineering, software engineering and more. In her new position as vice president of federal civilian and state government agencies, she will supervise programs focused on cloud, intelligent analytics, digital modernization, cybersecurity and systems engineering. She will also join DSA’s Business Leadership Council.

As DSA’s vice president of finance and accounting, Emerle leads operations related to financial systems, accounting, government accounting, pricing, cash management and audits. With these leadership changes, he will enter the company’s Business Leadership Council. Emerle has been with DSA for nearly a decade, and before joining the organization, he spent 16 years at Lockheed Martin.

Somplasky is in charge of DSA’s cybersecurity program, Information Security Management System, Quality Management System and external ISO and CMMI certifications in his role as chief information security officer and vice president of quality and performance excellence. He has been with the company for over eight years, and his promotion will bring him into DSA’s business development council.