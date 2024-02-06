DOT Seeks to Advance Development of Decision-Support Tools Through Complete Streets AI Initiative

The Department of Transportation has launched a multiphase initiative through the Small Business Innovation Research program to advance the development of artificial intelligence tools to help address transportation challenges.

Under the Complete Streets AI Initiative, DOT said Thursday it will award up to 10 Phase I contracts to small businesses to develop analytics and data capabilities that would enable state, local and tribal transportation agencies to derive insights as they develop complete streets.

Complete streets are networks and streets that enable and prioritize safety, connectivity to destinations and comfort for all users.

“Innovation in the AI and transportation sector is happening at unprecedented speed and has the potential to address some of our most pressing transportation challenges,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This funding supports our country’s small businesses and startups to harness cutting-edge technologies, deploy them in local communities, and make our streets safer.”

Small businesses can submit technical questions regarding the proposed research topics through March 1, according to a presolicitation notice published Thursday on SAM.gov.

The department anticipates the release of a solicitation for the initial phase of the $15 million Complete Streets AI Initiative by March 11 and plans to hold a webinar about the solicitation by March 21.

