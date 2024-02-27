New Research Coordinating Network Reflects DOE, NSF Effort to Cultivate Privacy-enhancing Technologies

The Department of Energy collaborated with the National Science Foundation to create a network supporting research, development and production of privacy-enhancing technologies.

The Research Coordination Network is part of the U.S. government’s actions under the executive order on responsible and trustworthy use of artificial intelligence, NSF said Monday.

RCN will primarily address regulatory and other obstacles hindering the adoption of PETs, which are data analytics tools that preserve information privacy.

The Future of Privacy Forum Education and Innovation Foundation will lead the network’s initiatives including gathering industry, academic and government experts to study the use cases and risks of PET deployment, particularly in agencies that use AI and machine learning.

The network “will help us move toward the shared goal of establishing new standards for data safety and security that will allow us to continue to develop the innovations and scientific discoveries we need to achieve our clean energy and industrial goals,” remarked Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, director of DOE’s Office of Science.

