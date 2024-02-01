DOE Launches Multi-Laboratory Effort to Address Hybrid Renewable Energy Cybersecurity Gaps

A new multi-laboratory effort led by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory aims to identify and address cybersecurity gaps in the hybrid renewable energy sector.

The Renewable Energy and Storage Cybersecurity Research, also known as RESCue, is a one-year pilot program that seeks to establish a Hybrid Renewable Cybersecurity Consortium that would facilitate the gathering and sharing of cybersecurity intelligence among stakeholders from the wind, solar and energy storage industries.

RESCue will create a cyber-resilient design framework for hybrid renewable systems; develop modular reference architectures for installing wind, solar and energy storage systems; and host an in-person workshop to discuss potential pathways for strengthening cybersecurity defenses and responses.

The effort is funded by the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response and supported by Idaho National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories.