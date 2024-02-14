DOE Seeks Information From Vendors Interested in Managing Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Department of Energy is seeking information from vendors interested in operating the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.

The agency on Tuesday issued a request for information and launched a website to provide details of the upcoming contract competition to manage the nuclear physics laboratory.

TJNAF, which is based in Newport News, Virginia, is a federally funded research and development center that specializes in superconducting radiofrequency, or SRF, technology. R&D activities at the site also involve accelerator science and technology and large-scale user facilities and advanced instrumentation.

DOE plans to turn the accelerator into a multi-purpose laboratory that will house the Office of Science’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research center.

Interested parties may submit their RFI responses to the agency until March 6.