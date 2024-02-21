DOE Distributes $61M in SBIR, STTR Phase II Grants for Renewable Energy Projects

The Department of Energy is financing 50 projects led by small businesses across 17 states with $61 million in grants to support clean energy generation and storage research and development.

The awards are given through DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs and will focus on Phase II studies, the agency announced Tuesday.

DOE’s Office of Science chose projects that specialized in advanced materials and scientific instruments as well as renewable power conversion and storage.

The recipients of the grants include quantum computing developer ColdQuanta, Amethyst Research, Metrolaser, Robot Nose Corp., Amsen Technologies, Innosys and CapeSym.

Their proposals promise innovations such as a holographic microscope for studying microparticles in plants to improve their health and productivity, cost-effective production processes for polymer-based refractive X–ray optics and reinforced anion exchange membranes for solar and hydrogen power generators.