DOE Backs Cyber Tool Development Projects to Boost Energy Sector Resilience

The Department of Energy is funding 16 projects aimed at supporting the development of cybersecurity tools and technologies for reduced cyber risks and improved American energy system resilience.

DOE said Monday it awarded $45 million to the projects managed by its Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response, or CESER, to help prevent cyber attacks against power grids, renewable energy generation sources, electric utilities and pipelines, and lessen cyber incident-caused energy disruptions.

General Electric‘s GE Research arm is one of the awardees. It looks to create a quantum-based capability to secure communication of time-sensitive coordination messages important to power grid resilience.

Another funding recipient is Georgia Tech Research Corp., which will develop a framework that uses artificial intelligence approaches to automate vulnerability assessment, discovery and mitigation in distributed energy resources tools.

“DOE is committed to strengthening the nation’s energy sector, including protecting it against current or emerging cyber threats that would threaten Americans’ access to secure, reliable energy,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

