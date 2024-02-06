DOE Allocates $309M to 4 Pilot Projects Aimed at Capturing CO2

Four pilot projects focused on innovative carbon dioxide capturing methods will receive a cumulative total of $309 million in funding from the Department of Energy.

DOE announced Friday that its Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations chose four proposals in two power plants, a pulp and paper mill and an oil refinery in Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming as part of the Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Projects Program.

One of the pilot projects is led by energy company PPL and will be carried out in its natural gas combined-cycle power plant in Kentucky. Its team will purify and convert captured CO2 into beverage-grade CO2.

RTI International will work with Amazon, International Paper and oil field services firm Schlumberger, or SLB, to trap 120,000 metric tons of CO2 annually and place it in a permanent geologic storage facility.

Israeli conglomerate Delek‘s U.S. business is utilizing its Big Spring Refinery Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit in Texas to transport residual CO2 through pipelines leading to a permanent storage site.

The fourth project, which is led by TDA Research and also supported by SLB, will set up a carbon capture system and use pipeline transport to move CO2 at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center.