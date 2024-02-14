DOD’s Chief Digital & AI Office Eyes Use of Data Patterns; William Streilein Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, or CDAO, intends to advance the use of data patterns and develop common practices for structuring and organizing data as it works to leverage AI, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

“I hesitate saying standards because those sound a little bit draconian or a little bit top-down. But we want to use good patterns so people know what it means to share data,” Bill Streilein, chief technology officer at CDAO, said Monday at a conference.

Streilein stated that CDAO had introduced executive-level courses at MIT, Johns Hopkins University and the Naval Postgraduate School to help professionals improve their understanding of AI and data analytics as well as their implications for daily operations.

He also highlighted the importance of experimentation with AI technologies and the adoption of a product-oriented approach to data.

CDAO CTO William Streilein will deliver the opening keynote at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21. Register here to hear Streilein and other federal leaders and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.