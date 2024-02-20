DOD Releases Video to Help Public Provide Comments on Proposed CMMC Rule

The Department of Defense is calling for public input regarding a proposed rule for the implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program and has released a video to help with the effort.

The DOD said Thursday that the video tackles “the nuances, complexities and importance” of the proposed rule to help interested parties, including those from the defense industrial base, prepare their feedback, which must be submitted by Feb. 26 at the latest.

The final version of the rule will be informed by the feedback received.

DOD Principal Director for Cybersecurity Gurpreet Bhatia underscored the value of the comments to be provided by the public, saying that clearly articulated perspectives would allow the Defense Department to address key concerns in the rule’s final iteration.

Bhatia also emphasized the agency’s commitment to implementing CMMC due to the importance of protecting controlled unclassified information or federal contract information held by defense contractors, which continue to be targeted by malicious actors that seek to exfiltrate data.

Bhatia noted that although defense companies are contractually obligated to enforce government-mandated cybersecurity measures and regulations, actual implementation remains slow.

The Pentagon official said CMMC will help contractors comply with regulations and allow the DOD to identify who is and isn’t working toward alignment.