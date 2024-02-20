DOD Releases Amended Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement for Buy American Statute

The Department of Defense Acquisition Regulations System has finalized its amendment to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement to incorporate policies from the Buy American Act.

The amendment, which is based on public comment sought by the agency in June, aims to support the U.S. government’s agenda of reviving domestic procurement of goods, materials and services, the agency announced Thursday on Federal Register.

DFARS was revised to conform to the Executive Order on Ensuring the Future Is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers. DOD added specifications regarding qualifying countries for producing goods deemed as “domestic products” in order to accommodate the unique needs of the DOD.

In the latest version, a qualifying country is defined as a nation with a mutual defense procurement memorandum of understanding with the United States that complies with section 36 of the Arms Export Control Act. The final rule also includes provisions for small businesses on reporting, record-keeping and listing foreign end products in their proposals.