DIU Publishes New Sweeping Strategy to Keep Up With Military Tech Competition From Adversaries

The Defense Innovation Unit unveiled a new strategy with eight lines of effort to accelerate the development of military technologies and take advantage of partnerships with the private sector.

DIU 3.0 is meant to harness commercial capabilities and maximize the potential of collaborations with allies and partners to keep up with the tech competition with rivals such as China and Russia, the agency said Wednesday.

Part of its strategy involves teaming up with the Department of Defense’s “engines of scale” and prioritize the most critical gaps in warfighter capabilities. The lines of effort also entail retooling the entire unit to achieve strategic impact, as well as consistently giving the defense secretary and deputy secretary “dual fluency” advice.

Eight years ago, DIU was created to bridge communication between DOD and the tech sector. When DIU became a direct division of DOD in April, the unit shifted its strategy to speed up prototyping of technologies based on commercial innovations.

DIU 3.0 builds on these previous strategies and is a result of consultations with government agencies, private subject matter experts, international partners and non-governmental organizations.