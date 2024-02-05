DISA Chief Data Office Outlines Strategies to Ensure Responsible Data Sharing Within DOD

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Office of the Chief Data Officer is stepping up to ensure responsible data access authorization within the Department of Defense.

DISA on Thursday explained its role in overseeing DOD components’ evaluation of enterprise information authentication requirements as the agency continues to seek ways to secure and maximize the potential of data assets.

OCDO will push for interoperability frameworks and standards for information sharing and integration, including federal policies such as DOD’s directive on net-centric data exchange and the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act.

“It is vital to the success of the DISA mission to provide common language and common expectations that enable interoperability,” said acting DISA Chief Data Officer Caroline Kuharske. “Without standardization we will continue spiraling in silos of data that do not allow data analyst to work together across infrastructures to solve our IT issues today,” she added.