Cubic Awarded Navy Contract for KnightLink Systems Procurement

Cubic‘s defense business has secured a $41.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to equip the Naval Air Systems Command’s MH-60 Sierra helicopter fleet with KnightLink full motion video system.

The company said Tuesday the KnightLink software is designed to support operational, flight test, laboratory aid and maintenance activities while its hardware comprises weapons replaceable assemblies and applicable cabling.

Cubic Defense will also deliver additional hardware, interim sparing and peculiar ground support equipment to NAVAIR to support KnightLink’s deployment. The move is aimed at enhancing operations and fleet operability.

According to a Department of Defense release, 72 percent of contract work will be conducted at the company’s Huntsville, Alabama-based facility and deliveries are expected to wrap up by September 2025.

“The KnightLink system for the MH-60S is a testament to the continued success of our low-rate production program and how the system enables mission capability at the highest level, thanks to robust hardware advancements that provide improved FMV acquisition and dissemination,” said Russ Marsh, vice president and general manager of secure communications at Cubic Defense.