CSO Chief Col. Richard Kniseley Discusses Business Opportunities With Space Servicing Companies

A U.S. Space Force official said in a recent interview that many of the companies reaching out to the Space Systems Command Front Door align with the various dimensions of space servicing, a key element in sustaining maneuverability in the space domain and achieving what has been described as dynamic space operations.

Col. Richard Kniseley, head of the SSC Commercial Space Office, which houses the Front Door initiative, told C4ISRNet on Tuesday that his organization is working to evaluate the maturity level of the technologies offered by these companies, which, he noted, feature “a great deal of innovation and expertise.”

The CSO chief added that Front Door is also looking into the investments the companies are receiving. Kniseley explained that the government is keeping an eye out for businesses that enjoy “potential nefarious capital” or those that do not enjoy wide patronage, where the government would effectively become “a crutch to lean on.”

The SSC Front Door describes itself as “the first point of contact for early-stage start-ups and innovative commercial enterprises” seeking to do business with the Space Force. Front Door takes the ideas that these companies offer and tries to align them with a customer or mission with a matching requirement, such as the Assured Access to Space team or the Space Systems Integration Office, Kniseley noted.

“We’ve been bridging that gap between the companies and the mission areas,” the CSO leader said.

