CommonWell Health Alliance, Kno2 Join TEFCA Network to Support Health Data Exchange

CommonWell Health Alliance and Kno2 have been designated as Qualified Health Information Networks, a.k.a. QHINs, tasked with facilitating nationwide data exchange governed by the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, or TEFCA.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology implemented TEFCA in December to conduct secure network-to-network sharing of electronic health information, HHS said Monday.

“These additional QHINs expand TEFCA’s reach and provide additional connectivity choices for patients, health care providers, hospitals, public health agencies, health insurers, and other authorized health care professionals,” said Micky Tripathi, national coordinator for health information technology.

“The designation of these two QHINs, which brings the total number of QHINs to seven, highlights the rapid expansion of TEFCA exchange and the support of more and more leaders around TEFCA exchange,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project, which served as the recognized coordinating entity for TEFCA.

CommonWell Health Alliance and Kno2 will join eHealth Exchange, Epic Nexus, Health Gorilla, KONZA and MedAllies in supporting the health data exchange under the TEFCA Common Agreement’s policies and technical requirements.