Commerce Department Opens Funding Opportunity Application for Chip Substrate R&D; Laurie Locascio Quoted

The Department of Commerce is now accepting project proposals focused on increasing domestic production of semiconductor packaging substrates.

The notice of funding opportunity, or NOFO, is backed by the CHIPS for America, which earmarked $11 billion for semiconductor research and development, the agency said Wednesday.

The funding opportunity will consider proposals on the development, production and demonstration of advanced packaging substrates and substrate materials which are critical to chip manufacturing. The agency will also select projects on workforce education and training related to substrate production.

“Materials and substrates are foundational to achieving the necessary advances in advanced packaging to ensure U.S. leadership in the global semiconductor ecosystem,” said Laurie Locascio, under secretary of Commerce and director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “With this funding opportunity, we are taking the first step toward strengthening domestic advanced packaging approaches so that semiconductor manufacturers can access a full suite of U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities to bring their most innovative solutions to market.”

CHIPS for America will host a briefing on the NOFO on March 1, and its National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program will meet with potential applicants on March 12.