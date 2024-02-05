Col. Richard Kniseley: Commercial Space Office Working on Contractual Language for Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve

The U.S. Space Force plans to start identifying member companies for the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve, also known as CASR, and place them under contract by 2025, C4ISRNET reported Friday.

The Commercial Space Office within Space Systems Command has begun work on an implementation strategy, including establishing contractual language for firms that will take part in CASR.

Col. Richard Kniseley, head of the Commercial Space Office, told the publication during a Tuesday interview at a conference that he plans to meet with companies as his office works to finalize the contractual details.

“We will still have a couple more industry offerings to that I can be completely transparent with them before they start seeing this in contracts going forward,” Kniseley said. “I almost want to get a litmus test from them and make sure that I’m going down the right path.”

He noted that his office is working on a surveillance plan for CASR’s member companies to ensure that they invest in cybersecurity and manufacturing capabilities, among others.

“Once we get you to that membership, we need to make sure you’re ready for what that potential bad day might be,” he added.

