CISA Requests Proposals for TIES Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Prototype Project

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has begun seeking proposals from industry sources capable of building a prototype cybersecurity threat intelligence platform under the Threat Intelligence Enterprise Service, or TIES, program.

CISA seeks to award an other transaction agreement to develop and establish a CTI exchange platform and data feeds for use initially by federal civilian executive branch agencies for the TIES minimum viable product, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

The CTI exchange platform will be a centralized mechanism that will work to streamline the provision of cyber threat intelligence from multiple government and commercial sources.

The platform must understand the indicators of compromise characteristics from the threat intelligence feed source.

Interested parties have until March 4 to respond to the request for proposals.

