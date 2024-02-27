CISA Eyes Competition for Critical Infrastructure Risk Analysis Requirement

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the Department of Homeland Security plans to launch a competition for a requirement to provide critical infrastructure risk analysis and planning services in support of the National Risk Management Center’s mission.

CISA intends to award the requirement through the OASIS contract vehicle, which stands for One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services, according to a notice published Monday in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

Contract work includes conducting data analytics; performing risk analysis; aligning requirements, capabilities and data available to the National Risk Management Center to understand and mitigate risks to critical infrastructure; reviewing and analyzing systems and assets to identify risks for cascading impacts; and supporting potential work surges to back changing priorities.

CISA anticipates the release of a solicitation for the new requirement by April 9.

The planned requirement has an estimated value of between $20 million and $50 million and is expected to be awarded by the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Sept. 26, 2025, according to APFS.