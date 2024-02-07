CISA Approves 2-year Extension of ICT Supply Chain Task Force

The Information and Communications Technology Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force has been renewed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for two years.

The extension will allow the task force to collaborate with CISA’s new artificial intelligence working group while continuing the development of products and services that could achieve the same success of the Software Assurance Buyers Guide, CISA said Tuesday.

ICT SCRM is led by CISA’s public-private advisory bodies, the National Risk Management Center Council and the Information Technology and Communications Sector Coordinating Council.

In 2023 alone, the task force created and published the Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Resource Handbook, Empowering Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Resource Guide and the Hardware Bill of Materials Framework for Supply Chain Risk Management.

“The Task Force recently stood up an Artificial Intelligence Working Group to identify AI related supply chain risks and mitigations. We welcome the renewal of the Task Force charter and continuing our important work to address our shared supply chain risk management challenges,” said John Miller, ITI’s vice president of policy and senior counsel and IT sector co-chair of ICT SCRM.