Commerce Department’s CHIPS R&D to Launch Funding Opportunity for Advanced Packaging Substrate Innovation

The Department of Commerce CHIPS Research and Development Office expressed its intention to launch a research funding opportunity focused on boosting U.S. manufacturing capacity for advanced packaging substrates and their materials.

The potential five-year, $300 million project is inviting interested applicants to submit preliminary information to qualify for the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology said in a notice posted Friday on Federal Register.

NAPMP’s newest project is centered on studies that can significantly impact the production of semiconductor-based substrates, glass materials and substrates, and organic materials and substrates used in advanced packaging.

The notice of funding opportunity will be open to U.S. and foreign organizations, federally funded research and development centers and collaborative teams.