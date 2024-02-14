Charles River Analytics has secured a Small Business Innovation Research sequential Phase II contract to build cross-domain collaboration software and an artificial intelligence coach for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The Artificial Social Intelligence for Group Learning and Optimization of Collaborative Workflows, or AGLOW, aims to enhance group collaboration across DARPA teams by automatically tracking problem-solving activities and generating coaching suggestions, the company said Tuesday.

“The tool could let you know what the other people on your team are trying to accomplish without the need for continuous, disruptive status meetings,” said Leonard Eusebi, senior scientist at Charles River Analytics and principal investigator on the AGLOW effort.

AGLOW will use a Microsoft Word Add-in for highlighting key questions, answers and insights about a task; a web interface for collecting tasks and summarizing behavior; a cognitive architecture for interpreting behaviors’ relation to goals; and an AI coach for suggesting actions to improve collaboration.

The SBIR Phase II contract is valued at approximately $1.5 million.