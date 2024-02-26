Astronautics to Catalog Aviation Data Under FAA Cybersecurity Research Contract

Astronautics Corporation of America will identify, categorize and catalog data streams from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Cybersecurity Data Science Aviation Architecture Framework, or CSDS AAF.

The company said Friday it received a 12-month Phase 1 cybersecurity research contract to characterize data transmitted from airlines, airports and aircraft to assist the FAA in developing artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to advance aviation cybersecurity.

“A critical step in making aviation more resilient is to understand the data and data pathways within different aviation networks, as this will enable and optimize the development of advanced AI/ML algorithms that will enhance our abilities to respond to and recover from advanced cyber threats,” said Matt Frei, director of connected aircraft solutions at Astronautics.

Astronautics’ avionics cybersecurity assurance group will build on the company’s experience in collecting and disseminating aerospace data to support the Phase 1 contract.

The company has three decades of experience producing aircraft data management avionic systems for global aircraft manufacturers.