Army’s PEO Simulation, Training & Instrumentation Seeks to Meet Rapid Acquisition Requirements Through New Project Office

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, or PEO STRI, has established a new project office to help the service branch meet its modernization requirements through innovation and adoption of agile acquisition, modular open systems approach and common architecture to speed up capability acquisition and deployment, DVIDS reported Thursday.

PEO STRI expects Project Lead Enterprise Transformation and Integration, or PL ETI, to help address its rapid acquisition needs to advance the military branch’s modernization strategy and develop the Army of 2030.

Karen D. H. Saunders, program executive officer at PEO STRI, said the new project office will enable PEO STRI to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate the delivery of training and testing products to the Army and its allies.

Destiny Laski, deputy project lead for PL ETI, said the project office aims to hire a project lead, finalize the charter and complete all required items by the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

“We will be responsible for developing enterprise-level products and services that enable agile acquisition, MOSA, rapid prototyping, and technology modernization,” said Laski. “Our goal will be to transform PEO STRI to an enterprise product line that will support rapid development, deployment, and operations of training capabilities across the entire PEO portfolio of programs.”