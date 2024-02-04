The 4×24 Leadership Series is the most elite of the programs offered by Executive Mosaic , the Capital region’s premier government contracting media and networking company. 4×24 is built around monthly dinners that gather the foremost leaders in specific fields within GovCon — AI, cloud, chief technology officers, 5G, among others — to mingle and share ideas. Each closed-door, Chatham House rule dinner invites a different notable guest speaker from the government to give their remarks and spark dialogues.

4×24 is membership-only and limited to executives with appropriate pedigree. Inquire here if you think you would be a good fit for the program.

Here are four reasons why you should consider applying:

Relationships are expansive

Many of 4×24’s members have maintained membership across their careers, during tenures at multiple companies. 4×24 is more than just a company-backed perk, it’s a career-long relationship-builder. Executives return due to the new connections they can begin and the years-long connections they forge with both other members and EM’s helpful, accommodating team.

Groups are topic-specific

A major feature that distinguishes 4×24 from other networking organizations are its group designations. Receptions before dinner allow for conversations with members of any of the individual groups, but once meals are underway, members are seated alongside those with whom they share business interests and skill sets. This allows for the most productive and focused sessions to occur.

Unparalleled, intimate government access

Each month’s dinner gives each group a chance to speak frankly with government guests, who are chosen based on their relevance to groups’ interests and information they need to make progress in their work. Due to bureaucracy and busy schedules, even well-respected industry members are rarely given this level of access to high-ranking government officials.

Senior executives only

There is always value in conversing and trading ideas with companies and executives of all sizes and statures. However, there is also an immense benefit to sharing ideas amongst a group whose achievement level is comparable to your own. Members love 4×24 because they know whoever they’re next to is a colleague working at the same pace (and competing for similar contracts).