White House Issues Progress Report on Initiatives From Executive Order on Trustworthy AI Use

The Biden administration has disclosed key initiatives to follow through on its Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.

The action items include a search for talent to help implement responsible AI use while improving government services and a program to educate K-12 up to college undergraduate students about the technology, the White House announced Monday.

The National AI Talent Surge will help foster research, development and innovation and create policies regarding civil rights, privacy and safety, said Deirdre Mulligan, principal deputy U.S. chief technology officer, and Mina Hsiang, administrator of the U.S. Digital Service. Interested applicants can visit ai.gov/apply for more information.

Meanwhile, a program called EducateAI will be led by the National Science Foundation to provide learning opportunities beginning in the K-12 level. The goal is to lay the foundation for future AI experts that can be recruited into the federal workforce.

