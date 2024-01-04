USSF, AFRL Issue RFI for 3rd University Consortium/Space Strategic Technology Institute Program Series

The U.S. Space Force is seeking information from potential contractors with advanced space power and propulsion capabilities, or ASPP, for the third iteration of its University Consortium/Space Strategic Technology Institute program, also known as SSTI 3.

The project is in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and is open to universities and industry partners specializing in space research, development and testing, the Space Force announced.

The agencies will choose a minimum of three universities for the program, prioritizing proposals that transition or advance the readiness of technologies relevant to the Department of Defense.

The lead university for each team will be responsible for managing ASPP subtopic research, as well as distributing subaward funds if necessary to other team member institutions.

The deadline for responding to the request for information is on Feb. 2.

