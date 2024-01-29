USAID Leads Request for Information for Proposed AI in Global Development Playbook

The United States Agency for International Development, Department of State and the National Institute of Standards and Technology are inviting feedback from experts to guide them in developing a playbook for artificial intelligence in global development.

The AI in Global Development Playbook is a directive from the October 2023 Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, according to a Federal Register notice posted by USAID on Friday.

The agencies are interested in hearing from people located in global majority countries about the barriers to responsible design and deployment of AI technologies in compliance with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

They also want to know the variances in benefits and risks of AI among marginalized, disadvantaged and similar groups, as well as in different cultures and geographical regions.

