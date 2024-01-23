US Air Force Materiel Command Engineering Directorate Discloses 2024 Strategy

A new engineering strategy from the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command will push for technical process transformation, talent development and digital acceleration.

The AFMC Engineering Directorate on Friday published the three lines of effort for its 2024 Engineering Strategic Plan to provide guidance to the unit’s 15,000 scientists and engineers.

The team plans to boost command and center integration as well as overhaul technical processes and policies to innovate, streamline and sustain cutting-edge warfighting capabilities. It will also grow its workforce and leverage digital methods to achieve its missions.

“Our capability development pipelines are being outpaced by China, and our ability to effectively sustain fielded capabilities has decreased in recent decades,” said Robert Fookes, Jr., director of AFMC Engineering and Technical Management. “We must take a hard look at our current technical development processes to root out inefficiencies and be willing to take greater risks in order to regain our capability development advantages.”