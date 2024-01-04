Tetra Tech to Support Conservation in Cambodia Under USAID Contract; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech has secured a contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development to support conservation efforts in Cambodia.

Under the $24 million award, the company will work to protect biodiversity, conserve natural resources and strengthen community livelihoods, Tetra Tech announced from its Pasadena, California headquarters on Thursday.

“Healthy and sustainable forests and ecosystems provide essential climate and economic resiliency for communities and nations in the face of climate change,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack .

He noted Cambodia’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The organization, he said, is “pleased” to apply its data-driven Leading with Science approach to assist USAID with delivering environmentally sustainable development offerings and help Cambodia reach this objective.

Known as USAID Conserve, this program aims to leverage a community-led natural resource management method to safeguard critical ecosystems in the nation. In doing so, Tetra Tech will join forces with local communities to harness mobile data collection tools and address illegal logging and wildlife poaching.

As part of the project, Tetra Tech’s climate finance specialists will devise long-term strategies to promote continued conservation in Cambodia, such as blue carbon credit programs in flooded forests and coastal locations. These activities are intended to drive economic growth and empower climate-smart, community-based enterprises like ecotourism.

To implement these initiatives, the company will work alongside the Royal Government of Cambodia, conservation organizations and the private sector.

This award follows multiple USAID contracts issued to Tetra Tech within the past year. In August 2023, the company booked a $32 million award from the agency for dioxin remediation services at the Bien Hoa Air Base area in Vietnam.