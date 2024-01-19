Strategic Capabilities Office Accepting Research Submissions in Deep Learning, Cyber via BAA

The Strategic Capabilities Office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense has issued a five-year broad agency announcement soliciting research submissions in five technical areas.

SCO is interested in submissions describing new and unconventional uses of existing platforms and emerging technologies that can be rapidly deployed to counter or deter U.S. adversaries, according to a solicitation notice published Wednesday on SAM.gov.

The five key technical areas are autonomous systems, deep learning, cyber, cross-domain kill chains and non-traditional defense technologies.

Each topic of interest comes with subcategories. Under the deep learning technical area, for instance, subcategories include approaches that use synthetic data to train neural networks, semantic processing and deep learning enabled by graphics processing unit computing.

Submissions could be solicited through individual calls in one or more of the five technical areas. Competitions under this BAA will consist of a phase for white paper submission, a downselect, a proposal phase and a final selection decision.

SCO expects the BAA to result in multiple awards that could be in the form of a procurement contract or an other transaction agreement.

The BAA will run through Jan. 16, 2029.