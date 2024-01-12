Space Launch Delta 30 Outlines Strategic Objectives to Achieve Mission Readiness

Col. Mark Shoemaker, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, also known as SLD 30, has outlined four strategic objectives for 2024 and beyond to align the unit’s priorities with the U.S. Space Force’s Assured Access to Space mission.

SLD 30 said Wednesday it will collaborate with SLD 45 at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to develop new concepts for spaceport operations to enhance its ability to carry out missions in complex environments.

Its second strategic objective focuses on strengthening collaborative efforts with installation mission partners to ensure operational mission readiness.

For its third objective, SLD 30 aims to improve the delivery of housing, childcare and medical services to military and civilian Guardians and airmen and their families.

“Our aim is to hire and retain a skilled and dedicated workforce, foster a positive and enriching environment, and make Vandenberg the base of choice for Department of the Air Force members and families,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said SLD 30’s fourth objective is to embrace digital transformation and innovation to enable data-informed decision-making, improve accessibility and visibility and streamline operational choices across the enterprise.

“By executing on our Strategic Objectives, we will increase our agility and capacity and answer our nation’s call with even greater responsiveness and resilience,” Shoemaker said.