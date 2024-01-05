Space Force Investigates On-Orbit Refueling in Latest Tabletop Exercise Series

The Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office within the Space Systems Command recently conducted an exercise under its Parallax Rising program.

Parallax Rising 2.2 , the third installment in a series of tabletop exercises, focused on on-orbit refueling within the context of space mobility and logistics, which the U.S. Space Force considers critical to achieving contested space superiority and moving military assets into, around and down from the space domain, the SSC said Wednesday.

On-orbit refueling would sustain a satellite’s ability to perform maneuvers, allowing the spacecraft to evade threats while providing continuous support for terrestrial military operations during conflicts.

The Parallax Rising exercise series intends to answer a number of questions, including what kinds of refuelers are best for space conflict and the ways in which commercial and Department of Defense refuelers and processes could be integrated into these operations.

Participants in the exercise include private sector organizations and members of the three Space Force field commands.

The results of the exercise, once analyzed and reviewed, are intended to inform acquisitions for the development of the USSF space architecture.