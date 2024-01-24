Space Force Eyes Commercial Satellite-Based Products to Boost Satcom Capabilities

The U.S. Space Force is looking into commercial satellite-based products and services to provide secure, reliable satellite communications connectivity to the warfighter, SpaceNews reported Tuesday.

Clare Hopper, director of Space Systems Command’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office, said she envisions the Department of Defense’s Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite-Based Services, or PLEO, contract to expand over the coming years to include more vendors and services.

“We expect greater competition and more offerers being able to respond to the needs of the DOD,” Hopper said.

“We will, over the course of the contract, extend opportunities for industry to update their offerings as well as invite new entrants,” she added.

According to Hopper, the PLEO contract’s $900 million ceiling could be raised based on the demands of the defense market.

The CSCO is also exploring the use of small geosynchronous communications satellites to boost the resilience of the military’s space architecture and reduce reliance on large geostationary orbit satellites.

The Space Force anticipates issuing a request for proposals in 2025 to procure small GEO satellite capabilities from industry or government sources.