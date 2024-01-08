Shannon Parry Appointed Assistant Director of FBI’s Information Management Division

Shannon Parry, a 22-year FBI veteran, has been named assistant director of the Information Management Division responsible for overseeing agency-wide efforts to maintain the bureau’s information management systems.

Parry was named deputy assistant director of the Information Management Division in September 2020 and led the establishment of the FBI’s Enterprise Vetting Center in 2021, the bureau said Friday.

She also served as acting assistant director of the Insider Threat Office, the FBI’s division responsible for protecting information from security threats within the bureau, from March to July 2023.

Her FBI career also includes time as section chief of the Intelligence Branch Executive Staff Section and the Operational Support Section within the International Operations Division and special assistant to the assistant director of the Directorate of Intelligence.