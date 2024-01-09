Senate Lawmakers Request Funding to Support NIST’s AI Safety Consortium

Senate lawmakers have called on the Senate Appropriations Committee to approve $10 million in initial funding for fiscal year 2024 to establish the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute, or USAISI.

They asked for the funding to be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill to support NIST’s efforts to create standards for secure AI development and use, the office of Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said Friday.

According to the lawmakers, the initial funding will be used to recruit experts in red teaming and capability evaluation, form a joint research center for AI system evaluation techniques and support the USAISI Consortium.

Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., joined Young in signing the letter addressed to Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Chair Jeanne Shaheen and Ranking Member Jerry Moran.

“The USAISI aims to provide a dedicated platform for research, collaboration, and implementation of safety measures in AI development,” the letter reads.