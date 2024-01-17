SDA Issues Broad Agency Announcement for PWSA Technologies & Emerging Capabilities

The Space Development Agency has begun seeking proposals for a broad agency announcement that seeks new concepts, systems, technologies and capabilities for the U.S. military’s future missile-tracking satellite constellation.

A notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov states that the BAA aims to enable technology improvements for future Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, tranches and capability layers to address evolving warfighter needs.

SDA is also looking to create new PWSA capability layers and mission areas to deliver mission-critical capabilities to the joint warfighting forces.

The BAA focuses on technical areas such as beyond line-of-sight data transport and warfighter communications; advanced and alternate position, navigation and timing; advanced target custody, warning, tracking and defeat; and global battle management.

PWSA is a resilient layered network of military satellites in low Earth orbit that includes a transport layer to enable military data and communications connectivity and a tracking layer for warning, tracking and targeting advanced missile threats.