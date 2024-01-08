Sarah Brothers Named CRSRA Division Director at NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce

Sarah Brothers assumed the role of director of the commercial remote sensing regulatory affairs division at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ’s Office of Space Commerce on Jan. 2.

Brothers, a remote sensing technologies and analysis specialist, brings extensive experience in the commercial, civil and space sectors to the position, NOAA said on Friday.

OSC Director Richard DalBello said that Brothers has contributed to the implementation of regulatory reform at NOAA, which has helped accelerate the licensing process and eliminate burdensome restrictions.

“Her insight and leadership will be crucial as we expand our regulatory scope to implement the new framework for novel space mission authorization and supervision,” he added.

Before joining NOAA, Brothers served as a project engineer at The Aerospace Corp., a senior analyst at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s National Security Analysis Department and staff officer at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Space Studies Board and Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board.