RTX Business Makes Progress on Navy Hypersonic Missile Project; Colin Whelan Quoted

RTX ’s Raytheon business has concluded a technical review and prototype fit-check in phase one of a U.S. Navy carrier-based high-speed missile development program.

This milestone is a step forward for the service branch’s Hypersonic Air Launched Offensive Anti-Surface — a.k.a. HALO — project, a part of the Navy’s broader long-range fires strategy , RTX announced from Tuscon, Arizona on Tuesday.

Colin Whelan , president of advanced technology at Raytheon, called the accomplishment a “key step in fielding the Navy’s first anti-ship hypersonic missile.”

“It’s critical that our warfighters have proven technology that can address advanced threats in contested environments, and they need this technology now,” he said.

The missile is designed to open up Naval operations in contested battlespaces in anti-access/area denial environments. Raytheon used digital and model-based engineering methods to create virtual and physical HALO design concepts and expedite the development of the missile.

“We’re leveraging our expertise in hypersonics to deliver a straightforward and mature, digitally engineered system at the pace the Navy needs,” said Whelan.

In the fall, Raytheon completed a fit-check on an F/A-18 to confirm that the prototype is compatible with the Super Hornet aircraft and associated support equipment.

The company received the contract for phase one of the program in March 2023. Under the award, Raytheon is working to prepare the technology needed for a preliminary design review of an all up round HALO weapon system. During the second phase of the program, Raytheon will be responsible for demonstrating a propulsion system.

Contract activities are being conducted in Tuscon, Arizona.

