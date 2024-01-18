GSA, DOD, NASA Seek Public Comment on Proposed FAR Changes for Small Business Subcontracting

The Department of Defense, General Services Administration and NASA are seeking public feedback on their proposed changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation’s ruling on small business subcontracting.

The draft amendment aligns with the Small Business Administration’s 2016 amendment that standardizes limitations on non-manufacturers and subcontractors participating in SB socioeconomic programs, according to a notice published Wednesday on Federal Register.

Under SBA rules, the prime contractor’s subcontracting limits will include service agreements with other companies considered as a similar situation entity to the lead vendor’s subcontractor.

Existing FAR regarding SBA contracting, specifically FAR 19.8, has not incorporated the administration’s final rule.

The deadline for responding to the request for comment is on March 18.