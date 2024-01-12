Procentrix CGO Tom Councell Discusses Core Values, GovCon Landscape & More

Prior to assuming his role as chief growth officer of Procentrix , Tom Councell held leadership positions at CACI, ManTech and other technology companies. His career began in the U.S. Air Force, and his experiences in the service branch inform his current work.

Councell recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, highlighted his core values and offered his insights on today’s government contracting landscape.

In this excerpt from the interview, Councell shares his thoughts on technological evolution:

“I’ve had the privilege to partner with federal civilian, Department of Defense and Intelligence Community organizations over the past 30 years, and one of the constants across these markets has been the increasing pace of technology change. That pace only accelerates as cloud and artificial intelligence technologies mature and systems evolve to make sense of growing volumes of data. You have to be open-minded to change in order to capitalize on the disruptions to benefit your mission.”

