Pentagon Unveils National Defense Industrial Strategy; William LaPlante Quoted

The Department of Defense has issued a new strategy that seeks to guide DOD’s policy development, engagement and investment in the defense industrial base in the next three to five years.

DOD said Thursday the inaugural National Defense Industrial Strategy, or NDIS, outlines the department’s four strategic priorities: resilient supply chains, workforce readiness, flexible acquisition and economic deterrence.

The strategy recommends several measures under each strategic priority.

To achieve flexible acquisition, the strategy suggests a number of actions, including broadening platform standards and interoperability; prioritizing off-the-shelf acquisition where reasonable and applicable; increasing access to intellectual property and data rights to enhance acquisition and sustainment; and continuing to support acquisition reform.

“The NDIS recognizes that America’s economic security and national security are mutually reinforcing and, ultimately the nation’s military strength cannot be untethered from our overall industrial strength. We must act now to build on recent progress and ensure we have the capacity to produce at speed and scale,” said William LaPlante, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.